MTV VJ Jesse Camp Located and ''Doing OK'' Days After Being Reported Missing

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 4:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jesse Camp

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jesse Camp is no longer considered a missing person.  

Authorities with the Riverside Police Department confirm to E! News that as of Tuesday afternoon, Camp was contacted by a local law enforcement agency and not in need of assistance. Per Officer Ryan Railsback, law enforcement personnel said the former TRL star, 38, was "doing OK" and appeared "capable of taking care of himself." 

Additionally, Camp's family has been notified of the latest development in the case. 

On July 19, Camp's sister, Marisha Camp, reported him missing. At the time, he hadn't been heard from since July 11 and was last seen in the Riverside, Calif. area.

Read

Behind the Scenes of TRL With the Man Who Helped Create It

An Instagram post allegedly shared by Marisha on Monday read, "I can't begin to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern and support after my brother Jesse went MIA. He truly has the most beautiful friends from all walks of life, and he is so loved... Jesse was last seen in California last week but has not reached out to us lately. What he needs more than anything is kindness and love... Please keep him in your prayers. If you see him, please let him knot that many, many people care..."  

Camp, whose real name is Josiah Camp, was discovered by MTV after winning the network's "Wanna Be a VJ" contest in 1998. 

—Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ MTV , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Josh Duhamel, Eiza Gonzalez

Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez Break Up After Five Months

Demi Lovato Is Awake After Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato's Sobriety in Her Own Words

Karli Kloss

See Karlie Kloss’ Massive Engagement Ring From Josh Kushner

Demi Lovato, America Music Awards, 2017

Demi Lovato Is ''Awake and With Her Family'' After Overdose, Rep Says

Demi Lovato, MTV EMAs 2017

Inside Demi Lovato's Continued Struggles With Sobriety—and Why She's So Open About Her Demons

Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato

Joe Jonas Reacts to Ex-Girlfriend Demi Lovato's Overdose: ''She Needs Our Prayers''

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.