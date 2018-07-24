MTV VJ Jesse Camp Located and ''Doing OK'' Days After Being Reported Missing

Jesse Camp is no longer considered a missing person.

Authorities with the Riverside Police Department confirm to E! News that as of Tuesday afternoon, Camp was contacted by a local law enforcement agency and not in need of assistance. Per Officer Ryan Railsback, law enforcement personnel said the former TRL star, 38, was "doing OK" and appeared "capable of taking care of himself."

Additionally, Camp's family has been notified of the latest development in the case.

On July 19, Camp's sister, Marisha Camp, reported him missing. At the time, he hadn't been heard from since July 11 and was last seen in the Riverside, Calif. area.