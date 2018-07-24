Demi Lovato Is "Stable and Alert" After Apparent Overdose

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 2:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

NBC News reports that Demi Lovato is in stable condition following her apparent overdose.

According to sources, the singer was taken by ambulance to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she was administered "Naloxone," an overdose reversal drug otherwise referred to as Narcan. 

The 25-year-old is "stable and alert and breathing," according to NBC News.

The latest update in Lovato's latest health struggle comes soon after E! News confirmed she was rushed to the hospital to be treated for a possible overdose, which occurred at a residence in the Hollywood Hills. 

E! News has reached out to Demi's rep for confirmation. 

Photos

25 Reasons Why We Love Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Philymack

In recent years, the star has opened up about her struggles with sobriety and what it took to overcome the adversity she faced. 

In March of 2018, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety, a feat that she took great pride in. On the joyous day, Demi tweeted, "So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible."

And in her mission to educate others on mental health and addiction, the former Disney star later confessed that she had broken her sobriety in an emotional song titled, "Sober," which was released in June.

Her concert in Atlantic City, scheduled for this Thursday, has been cancelled, Variety reports. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Drugs , Hospitalized , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jesse Camp

MTV VJ Jesse Camp Located and ''Doing OK'' Days After Being Reported Missing

Demi Lovato

Inside Demi Lovato's Substance Abuse Spiral: "Friends Have Been Very Worried"

Demi Lovato, Beat Shazam

Fox Replaces Demi Lovato Episode of Beat Shazam After Hospitalization News

Demi Lovato's Peers Show Her Love on Social Media

Shopping: Summer Bags

15 Cute Summer Purses Under $50

ESC: Celeb Brows

9 Celebrities Share How They Achieve Perfect Eyebrows

Allison Mack, Court

Allison Mack Attends Keith Raniere's Arraignment, Both Could Face Additional Charges

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.