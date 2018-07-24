Ariana Grande Wants to "Take a Breather" From Twitter and Instagram

Ariana Grande is taking a break from social media.

The singer announced the news on Monday after a Twitter follower shared a picture from Grande's Snapchat account.

"Yeh ! i'm prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little," she wrote. "just sometimes can't help but bump into some negative sh-t that really can bum u out and it's not worth it honestly. promised i'd always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy."

The star has already taken the initial steps by disabling the comments on her Instagram account.