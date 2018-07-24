Paul McCartney Reenacts Famous Abbey Road Crossing From The Beatles' Album

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 10:46 AM
Paul McCartney took fans on a trip down memory lane on Monday by reenacting the famous Abbey Road crossing from the The Beatles' 1969 album.
The legendary singer shared a video of his stroll outside Abbey Road Studios on Monday. The video was taken by his daughter Mary McCartney.
It's hard to believe it's been almost 50 years since McCartney posed on the London crosswalk with his band mates John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. McCartney was noticeably barefoot in the original album art but opted for shoes this time around.
Based on the Instagram post, McCartney seemed to be promoting his new album Egypt Station. His daughter, designer Stella McCartney, also posted a video of her and her dad in Abbey Road Studios along with Liv Tyler.
This isn't the first time McCartney has referenced his earlier music. In June, McCartney appeared on The Late Late Show's "Carpool Karaoke" and sang a number of his classic hits with James Corden.
McCartney's new album debuts Sept. 7.
