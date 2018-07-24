Kylie Jenner Proves Stormi Webster Is So Close to Crawling in "Tummy Time" Video

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 8:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Snapchat

She's (almost) on the move!

With just a week left until Stormi Webster turns six months old, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter appears to be ready to start crawling. On Monday, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a Snapchat video of her baby girl enjoying some "tummy time." The video shows Stormi laying on her stomach and excitedly kicking her legs as she looks around outside.

Kylie is enjoying some quality time with her daughter after returning from a trip to Europe with her boyfriend. The couple traveled overseas together over the weekend for Travis' performances in Portugal and France.

Read

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Romantic Trip to Europe

The duo kicked off their weekend at the 2018 Super Bock Super Rock music festival in Lisbon, where the 26-year-old rapper took the stage. Then on Saturday, Kylie and Travis traveled to France for his performance at Lollapalooza Paris 2018. An eyewitness told E! News the couple flew from Portugal to France on a private jet, dressed casually in hoodies. Upon Kylie and Travis' arrival in Paris, the duo had a romantic dinner at the Ferdi restaurant. 

"They seemed very happy and walked with their arms around each other," the source told us. "Kylie was whispering in Travis's ear and giggling throughout the meal. They ordered burgers and very much enjoyed themselves."

Read

26 Times Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Was the Most Precious Thing on Social Media!

Kylie and Travis recently opened up about baby Stormi during a Q&A video with GQ. When asked about nicknames for their daughter, the couple revealed they call their baby girl "StormStorm," as well as "Burrito" and "Peanut."

Also during the video, Kylie talked about the early days of their relationship and her first impression of Travis. "We always knew each other. Like, we were hanging around each other. I mean, we just had mutual friends—that's what it was," Kylie shared. "But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn't like me."

Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Apple News , Top Stories , Kardashian News
Latest News
Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning & 29 Other Stars Obsessed With The Bachelor

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, MET Gala 2016, Inside Pics, Exclusive

Karlie Kloss Is Engaged to Joshua Kushner

Jonathan Van Ness, Justin Theroux, Emma Stone

Justin Theroux Reveals What Happens Inside His Hangouts With Queer Eye's Fab Five

Anne Hathaway, Chris Pine, The Princess Diaries 2

The Princess Diaries 2 Is Coming to Netflix in August 2018

Ryan Edwards Mug Shot, July 2018

Ryan Edwards Arrested After Announcing Teen Mom Exit

Vicki Gunvalson, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County and the Vicki Gunvalson Apology

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

26 Times Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Was the Most Precious Thing on Social Media!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.