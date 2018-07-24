Luann de Lesseps' The Real Housewives of New York City Costars Reveal Their Feelings About Her Return to Rehab

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 6:36 AM
The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion was missing one of the longtime cast members: Luann de Lesseps. The reality star entered rehab shortly before the Big Apple Housewives were set to film their season-ending special. She's not the first Housewives star to miss a reunion, but her presence was certainly felt by her costars.
"I think it's sad. I think things came to a really big head for her, being in the press recently about the whole lawsuit, I think that pushed her over the edge," Ramona Singer said.
The lawsuit Ramona referred to is a legal matter between Luann, her ex-husband and her children. The lawsuit alleges Luann broke stipulations of her 2009 divorce from Count Alexandre de Lesseps.
Bravo caught up with the Real Housewives of New York City stars as they prepared for the big reunion sans Luann. For many of the RHONY stars, this is their first time commenting on Luann's return to rehab.
"I had no idea it was as serious as it is," Tinsley Mortimer said. "I feel really sad for her and just hope she gets well. She's obviously taking the right steps to do so…I just feel so badly for her right now."
Dorinda Medley said she cried when she heard the news and sent Luann a text.
"I'm just going to pray for her," Dorinda said.
As for whether the ladies were going to go easy on Luann at the reunion, Ramona said this before they taped the special: "We're going to feel bad for her, but you know what? She still has to own her behavior, don't you think?"
Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel were not part of the interviews in the videos above. Sonja Morgan said she feels like she was going into the reunion missing a limb. "I'm so glad she's taking care of herself. She's come so far," Sonja said.
Luann recently struck a plea deal for the charges in her December 2017 arrest. She won't serve jail time. The reality star did a stint in rehab following her arrest.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
