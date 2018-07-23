Wicked Tuna Star Nicholas ''Duffy'' Fudge Dead at 28

The National Geographic family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Wicked Tuna star Nicholas "Duffy" Fudge passed away at the age of 28, the network announced on Monday.

A statement posted to the show's Twitter account read, "@NatGeoChannel and @Pilgrim_Studios were saddened to learn that Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas 'Duffy' Fudge passed away this week. Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin's fishing vessel, Pinwheel. We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss."

An obituary for the National Geographic star said he "passed away unexpectedly" on Thursday, July 19.