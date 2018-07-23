Mark Hamill Nails Comic-Con 2018 With Epic Star Wars Disguises

  • By
    &

by Nina Einsidler | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 1:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mark Hamill

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

If anyone did Comic-Con right this year, it's Mark Hamill.

The actor went completely incognito for the annual convention, showing up each day in a different costume that paid tribute to the Star Wars franchise. Hamill was completely unrecognizable as he walked through the San Diego Convention Center, only to reveal his various disguises on social media over the weekend. 

Ahead of the star-studded gathering, Hamill teased a possible appearance by sharing a photo of himself holding an issue of USA Today that question in a headline "Where is Luke?" He captioned the snapshot, "There's an unsubstantiated rumor I'm at #SDCC right now wearing a mask to avoid being recognized (I'm not)-But if I really WAS there in disguise, would I lie about it to fool people-secretly talk to fans-attend panels & have fun? (I would) #ComicConCon"

Photos

Comic-Con 2018: Instagram & Twitpics

Hamill proceeded to share more photos of his Comic-Con costumes, which included a nod to Brooklyn 99, a storm trooper and a Donald Trump-inspired Darth Vader look.

"Having LOADS of fun at #SDCC... This was my disguise at yesterday's #Brooklyn99 panel. LOVED it & can't wait for the new season! #TheShowISinglehandedlySaved#YoureWelcome," he wrote alongside a photo of himself in a baseball cap, police jacket and oversized shades. 

Without a doubt, Hamill's best Comic-Con look was one inspired by POTUS himself. He paired a sandy blond Trump wig with an orange golf club, T-shirt that read "Make the Death Star Great Again" and a Darth Vader mask. 

Hamill is not the only celeb who made the most of Comic-Con this weekend. Celebrity attendees included Johnny Depp,Nicole Kidman,Eddie RedmayneEzra Miller,Lili ReinhartCole Sprouse and many more. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mark Hamill , 2018 Comic-Con , Comic-Con , Star Wars , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Selena Gomez, Birthday, 26

All the Details Behind Selena Gomez' Italian-Themed Birthday Bash on a Yacht

James Gunn, Critics' Choice Awards

Untangling the Guardians of the Galaxy Firing Debacle: Political Grudges, Old Tweets and Outrage

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Shakes Off Her Reputation Concert Fall Like a Total Pro

Riverdale, Comic-Con 2018, candids

Riverdale Truth or Dare: Fun Impressions, New Love Interests and More Season 3 Scoop Revealed

Corinne Olympios, Bachelor in Paradise

Corinne Olympios Responds to Sacha Baron Cohen's Who Is America? Prank

Brendon Miller, Glendon Crain, Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels' Husband Glendon Crain Files for Divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks "Bachelor's" Corinne Olympios

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.