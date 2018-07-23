Riverdale Truth or Dare: Fun Impressions, New Love Interests and More Season 3 Scoop Revealed

by Chris Harnick & Lauren Piester | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 1:30 PM
What happens when the cast of Riverdale plays truth or dare? Well, you get season three scoop, a hilarious Mark Consuelos impression and so much more. Come for the scoop, stay for Cole Sprouse's fascination with Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet.
Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camilia Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick and Vanessa Morgan swung by E! News' 2018 Comic-Con space for a rousing game of truth or dare.
The video above features Apa's impression of Consuelos, which delighted just about everyone on the couch, including Consuelos, Cott's impression of Sprouse and Ulrich dancing, Consuelos and Petsch yelling things over the balcony and some very interesting season three teases. There's an "epidemic" coming to Riverdale?
Mendes dared to go with "truth" for her turn, and was tasked with revealing what will make shippers go crazy in Riverdale season three. "Some Varchie conflict...there's Varchie conflict, that will make them go crazy," she teased. "And a possible..."
"You hook up with someone else," Apa said.
"Are you allowed to say that?" Mendes asked.
"Yeah, but we're not saying who," Apa said.
"OK, a possible new love interest," Mendes said.
Watch the video above for more.
Riverdale returns Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. on The CW.
