Stormy Daniels' Husband Glendon Crain Files for Divorce

Stormy Daniels and Glendon Crain are going their separate ways.

E! News can confirm Crain, a musician and former adult star, filed for divorce from Daniels on July 18. Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, further confirmed the news in a tweet on Monday.

"My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage," he wrote. "A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy's daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family."

Crain additionally filed for a temporary restraining order against Daniels.

The former couple welcomed a daughter in 2011.