Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson Celebrate One Direction's 8-Year Anniversary Amid Reunion Rumors

It's been eight years since One Direction formed, and a few of the boy band members took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate the major milestone.

Louis Tomlinson was the first to post a touching tribute.

"#8YearsOfOneDirection Where has the time gone!?" he wrote. "Thank you so much to every single person who's ever supported us. Big love!"

He also teased, "And remember if it's by one direction and it's a banger I probably wrote on it."

Liam Payne also shared a special note.

"#8YearsOfOneDirection what an incredible 8 years it's been with my brothers!" he tweeted. "Thank you to all the fans that are still supporting and following our journeys. Love LP."

In addition, Niall Horan claimed he was "still in shock" over the anniversary, adding "you guys are incredible, thank you."

At the time of this writing, neither Zayn Malik nor Harry Styles had posted about the anniversary. The band's official Twitter account also shared several memorable lyrics.