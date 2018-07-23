Why Tom Cruise Put His Privacy First After His Very Public Split From Katie Holmes

"She knows why, and I know why. She's the mother of my children, and I wish her well," he told the publication. "And I think that you just move on. And I don't say that lightly. I don't say that with anything. Things happen in life, and you do everything you can, and in every possible way, and there's a point at which you just sometimes have to face the brutal reality."

In the years immediately following, Cruise would be romantically linked to Penelope Cruz, Sofia Vergara, Scarlett Johansson and Nazanin Boniadi, stepping out for dates with each and allowing himself to be photographed by the paparazzi throughout, but by the time he was walking the red carpet for the third installment in the franchise, debuting a decade after the first, the actor would find himself in the early days of his next life-defining relationship--and trying to live down a a couch-jumping moment that will forever live in infamy.