The 9 Biggest Surprises From San Diego Comic-Con 2018

Comic-Con 2018 is officially over. Five days (including the preview nights of Wednesday and Thursday) full of pop culture merriment, new trailers, casting news and parties have officially come to a close. In case you weren't glued to the convention floor or your computer screens, we're here to help. Sit back, relax and enjoy the biggest surprises of Comic-Con 2018.

American Horror Story's big reveal.

As per usual, details about the upcoming season of American Horror Story are being kept under wraps. We know it's a crossover of sorts with season one, Murder House, and season three, Coven, but who's playing characters from which season, who's all-new characters, etc. is still up in the air as far as public knowledge is concerned. However, we do know the official title: American Horror Story: Apocalypse. And the art released with that title is 1. Creepy and 2. Looks an awful lot like the American Horror Story: Murder House art.