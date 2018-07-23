The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Blake Fears Becca Is in Love With Another Guy

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 6:00 AM
When it comes to winning Becca's heart, fear is setting in for Blake.
In an exclusive sneak peek of Monday night's new episode of The Bachelorette, it's clear one of her three bachelors is worried about what may or may not happen in the Fantasy Suites.
"I know they don't love her like I do, so that doesn't bother me," Blake says into the camera. "It's more like—does she love them?"
Ah, the age-old Bachelorette question. "Is she falling for them?" he asks in front of the lens.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
As they sit down after their date, Blake gets his worries off his chest and raises these concerns to Becca face to face.
"I feel stronger for you and more in love with you than I was for my ex and to know how bad it hurts that heartbreak...how bad this heartbreak could hurt is where the real fear sets in," he tells her in the sneak peek.
"These last two weeks—it's the first time I've started to think that you possibly feel the way about another guy that you do...," Blake continues, his voice trailing off.
"You clearly, obviously have really strong connections with other guys and so, I can't really ignore that anymore."
As it seems, the ball is back in Becca's court now.
Tune in to The Bachelorette Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC to see how it all unfolds.
