The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Blake Fears Becca Is in Love With Another Guy

When it comes to winning Becca's heart, fear is setting in for Blake.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Monday night's new episode of The Bachelorette, it's clear one of her three bachelors is worried about what may or may not happen in the Fantasy Suites.

"I know they don't love her like I do, so that doesn't bother me," Blake says into the camera. "It's more like—does she love them?"

Ah, the age-old Bachelorette question. "Is she falling for them?" he asks in front of the lens.