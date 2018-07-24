The Princess Diaries 2 Is Coming to Netflix in August 2018

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anne Hathaway, Chris Pine, The Princess Diaries 2

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Get ready to see Anne Hathaway as royalty, getting romanced by Chris Pine in his suave glory on Netflix next month.

On August 1, the streaming service is adding the 2004 romantic comedy The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement to its lineup. Anna Hathaway reprises her role as the accident-prone but charming Princess Mia of Genovia, who must marry within a month if she is to assume her role as ruler of Genovia after her grandmother Queen Clarisse (Julie Andrews) steps down from the throne.

Enter the dashing Nicholas Devereaux, played by Pine, who is another heir and a player in a power struggle by his evil uncle, Viscount Mabrey (Indiana Jones and SlidersJohn Rhys-Davies).

Photos

Chris Pine's Best Looks

Nicholas embarks on a challenge to win Mia's heart—and just wait until he encounters her best friend Lilly (Heather Matarazzo).

A full list of Netflix's new additions for August will be released on Wednesday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anne Hathaway , Chris Pine , Netflix , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning & 29 Other Stars Obsessed With The Bachelor

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, MET Gala 2016, Inside Pics, Exclusive

Karlie Kloss Is Engaged to Joshua Kushner

Jonathan Van Ness, Justin Theroux, Emma Stone

Justin Theroux Reveals What Happens Inside His Hangouts With Queer Eye's Fab Five

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Proves Stormi Webster Is So Close to Crawling in "Tummy Time" Video

Ryan Edwards Mug Shot, July 2018

Ryan Edwards Arrested After Announcing Teen Mom Exit

Vicki Gunvalson, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County and the Vicki Gunvalson Apology

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

26 Times Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Was the Most Precious Thing on Social Media!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.