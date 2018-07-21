Prince George Grins in Adorable 5th Birthday Portrait

Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/Twitter
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 2:49 PM
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/Twitter
What a happy boy!
Kensington Palace released a new official portrait of Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child Prince George on Saturday to mark his fifth birthday, which is on Sunday. The picture, taken by royal photographer Matt Porteous, shows the boy, the third in line to the U.K throne, grinning as he stands against a brick wall outside Clarence House while wearing a blue-trimmed polo shirt and dark blue shorts—the same outfit he wore to little brother Prince Louis' christening earlier this month.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday," Kensington Palace, which regularly releases official photos of the royal family to mark milestones, said in a statement on social media. "Thank you everyone for your lovely messages."
In addition to George and Louis, who is 2 months old, Kate and William are also parents to daughter Princess Charlotte, 3.
Last week, Kensington Palace released several official family photos from the baby's royal christening.
