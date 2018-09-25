Relive Southern Charm's Most Shocking Moments On and Off Camera

The cast of Southern Charm is just full of surprises.

For the past five seasons, the familiar faces behind Bravo's hit reality show have opened their lives up for cameras. As a result, viewers across the country have had a front-row seat to their ups and downs.

Cast member Thomas Ravenel has certainly experienced a roller coaster year. In fact, the Bravo star made headlines again today after being arrested and booked on charges of alleged assault and battery second degree.

Bravo would later confirm to People that Thomas would not be returning to the show's next season. Back in August, the original cast member claimed on Twitter that he was leaving the show. E! News has reached out to Thomas' team for comment.

It's not the only drama Thomas has endured in recent months.