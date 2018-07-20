This Celeb Fashion Trend Is Growing at Nascar-Level Speed

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 12:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Street Style, Kaia Gerber, NYFW

BG021/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Are you daring, wild and free?

Even if your answer is no, celebrities are demonstrating how to look like it. Channeling the female superstar of Nascar, Danica Patrick (who recently revealed her glamorous side), models like Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls are fast-tracking a new trend: race-car inspired clothing.

Checkered bodysuits, leather pants, multi-colored jackets with largely printed logos—we're seeing it all in street style. While different and easy to spot, we're not surprised that stars are taking style notes from the race track. Designers have been reinterpreting the femme fatale spirit of race-car driving on the runway, and now our favorite influencers are making the style more wearable.

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Lily James, Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and More

If you loved seeing the trend in Rihanna's Fenty Puma and Tommy Hilfiger's collections, you can now add the style to your wardrobe with ease. 

Keep scrolling to shop the trend!

ESC: Joan Samalls, Tommy Hilfiger

Venturelli/WireImage

On the Runway

For Tommy Hilfiger's Fall/Winter 2018 collection, Joan Smalls walked the runway in the Gigi Hadid Flag Print One-Piece, which you can wear as a swimsuit or bodysuit (currently on sale for $90), under the Gigi Hadid Oversized Bomber (on sale for $200). With a visor and sneakers, the model looks race track-ready.

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Mike Pont/Getty Images

Off the Runway

Then, Gigi Hadid reasserted the appeal of her designs, paring it with her Speed Sweat Pants and heeled boots. 

ESC: Race Car Looks

Shop: Checked Bodysuits

Go Jane Ready Go Checkered Cut-Out Bodysuit, Now $31

Article continues below

ESC: Joan Samalls, Fenty

Peter White/Getty Images

On the Runway

Rihanna loves the style, adding it to the Fenty Puma collection. As seen on Joan Smalls, the designer used leather garments to demonstrate her bad gal aesthetic. 

ESC: Street Style, Kaia Gerber, NYFW

BG021/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Off the Runway

Kaia Gerber channeled her inner bad gal in a race car jacket and leather pants. While the checkered prints and multicolored pieces are reserved for the fashionably daring, the leather pants are more wearable. They're easy to add to your wardrobe. Simply, swap out your denim for black leather stunners.

ESC: Race Car Looks

Shop: Leather Bottoms

Plush Fleece Lined Liquid Moto Leggings, $93

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Wear Basketball Shorts Like Joan Smalls and Kim Kardashian

RELATED ARTICLE: Jennifer Garner's Striped Denim Is a Colorful Twist on a Wardrobe Staple

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kaia Gerber , Joan Smalls , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , VG , Shopping
Latest News
ESC: Emily Ratajkowski, White Button Down

Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Sexy Spin on the White Button-Up

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily James

Lily James Channels Cinderella and More Best Dressed Stars

Lindsey Vonn, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Riskiest Looks at Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Lindsey Vonn, Ronda Rousey and More

Ciara, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Best Dressed at Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Danica Patrick, Ciara and More

ESC: Dare to Wear, Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner's Striped Denim Is a Colorful Twist on a Wardrobe Staple

ESC: Danica Patrick, 2018 ESPYS

Recreate Danica Patrick's ESPY Awards Makeup for Less Than $25

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Beauty Guru Shares Her Pantry Must-Haves

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.