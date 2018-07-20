Whoopi Goldberg and Jeanine Pirro Had an Even Nastier Confrontation After The View

Things got even more heated between Whoopi Golderberg and Jeanine Pirro after the two got into a confrontation on The View.

Pirro, a right-wing, outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, had appeared on the ABC daytime show on Thursday, marking her fourth time, to promote her book Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy. She and Goldberg got into an on-air confrontation after Piro accused the left-leaning co-host, who has often criticized the U.S. leader, of having "Trump Derangement Syndrome." The incident comes amid increased racially charged tension and hate crimes against minorities in the United States, which many blame on Trump, who has denied accusations of being racist while enacting stricter immigration policies.

Pirro, who has worked as a judge and prosecutor, later said on the Fox News show Hannity that after the segment, she bumped into Goldberg elsewhere at ABC Television Studios and told her she "fought for victims" her whole life, after which the View co-host allegedly got in her face and started "cursing" at her, saying, "F you, F you" and "Get the F out of this building."

"She came off, she could have just passed me, she didn't need to stop but she stopped, and put her finger in my face and yelled, 'I've done more for victims than you ever will!'" Goldberg said on The View on Friday, recalling the after-show incident. "Then I said to her some few choice words I cannot repeat. Yes, I did say it, I did say it. But, I did not spit on her, I did not intimidate her, no one chased her out of here saying, 'Get out,' but she did leave here cursing at the people who book the show. She cursed at the guys who do the security for the show."

Pirro has not responded to Goldberg's latest on-air remarks.