Whoopi Goldberg and Jeanine Pirro Had an Even Nastier Confrontation After The View

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 9:58 AM
Things got even more heated between Whoopi Golderberg and Jeanine Pirro after the two got into a confrontation on The View.
Pirro, a right-wing, outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, had appeared on the ABC daytime show on Thursday, marking her fourth time, to promote her book Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy. She and Goldberg got into an on-air confrontation after Piro accused the left-leaning co-host, who has often criticized the U.S. leader, of having "Trump Derangement Syndrome." The incident comes amid increased racially charged tension and hate crimes against minorities in the United States, which many blame on Trump, who has denied accusations of being racist while enacting stricter immigration policies.
Pirro, who has worked as a judge and prosecutor, later said on the Fox News show Hannity that after the segment, she bumped into Goldberg elsewhere at ABC Television Studios and told her she "fought for victims" her whole life, after which the View co-host allegedly got in her face and started "cursing" at her, saying, "F you, F you" and "Get the F out of this building."
"She came off, she could have just passed me, she didn't need to stop but she stopped, and put her finger in my face and yelled, 'I've done more for victims than you ever will!'" Goldberg said on The View on Friday, recalling the after-show incident. "Then I said to her some few choice words I cannot repeat. Yes, I did say it, I did say it. But, I did not spit on her, I did not intimidate her, no one chased her out of here saying, 'Get out,' but she did leave here cursing at the people who book the show. She cursed at the guys who do the security for the show."
Pirro has not responded to Goldberg's latest on-air remarks.
ABC/Heidi Gutman/Fred Lee
Pirro had been a guest alongside CNN commentator Ana Navarro, a Republican and critic of Trump. At one point during the View's group discussion on Thursday, Goldberg started to ask Pirro a question. She turned and pointed at her briefly, prompting her to say, "Did you just point at me? Listen, I don't have 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.' Let me tell you what I have. I'm tired of people starting a conversation with, 'Mexicans are liars and rapists.' I'm tired of people starting a conversation about this country."
"Listen, I'm 62 years old. There have been a lot of people in office that I didn't agree with, but I have never, ever seen anything like this," Goldberg continued. "I've never seen anybody whip up such hate, I've never seen anybody be so dismissive and clearly, you don't watch the show, so you don't know that I don't suffer from that. What I suffer from is the inability to figure out how to fix this. That's my issue."
The two talked over each other for a bit before Pirro said, "Whoopi, you know what's horrible? When people who shouldn't be here end up murdering the children of American citizens."
"You know what's horrible?" Goldberg asked. "When the President of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people. Say goodbye! I'm done."
The two were seen continuing to argue as the audience cheered ahead of a toss to commercials. When the show returned, Goldberg said, "So you saw me do something I very rarely do. I very rarely lose my cool and I'm not proud of it, I don't like it but I also don't like being accused of being hysterical, because that's one of the things I try not to be on this show. So have a great day."
On The View on Friday, Goldberg also said Pirro "was upset when she got here because Ana Navarro was her instead of [co-host] Joy Behar and after the segment, which ended when it was supposed to—it was not early, it was not late, it ended when it was supposed to—she then called everybody at the table a name I cannot repeat on TV and said it in front of the audience."
"We treat everybody with respect but you cannot come and call people names, you cannot point at people and you can't do this to people and people who know Jeanine know exactly what I'm talking about," Goldberg later said. "They know that she likes to stir it up. I rarely get stirred up but I got stirred up yesterday and I did apologize for getting hot. I said it doesn't happen often. Every 10 years it seems."
Speaking on Fox News' Fox & Friends on Friday, Pirro said, "I've always liked you, Whoopi and I don't understand where the anger comes from. I went to have a conversation and I wasn't allowed to have a conversation, and I didn't deserve to be thrown out. We can't treat people like that, you just can't. We can disagree but we need to be able to talk about it."
