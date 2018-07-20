Relive Chris Klein's Admittedly "Terrible" Mamma Mia! Audition

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 8:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Rest assured, everyone in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again can sing!

The entire cast from 2008's Mamma Mia! is back for the Universal Pictures sequel, directed by Ol Parker; newcomers include Cher (as Ruby), Alexa Davies (as Young Rosie), Josh Dylan (as Young Bill), Andy García (as Fernando), Lily James (as Young Donna), Jessica Keenan Wynn (as Young Tanya), Jeremy Irvine (as Young Sam) and Hugh Skinner (as Young Harry). The first film turned Dominic Cooper into a movie star, but had director Phyllida Lloyd gone in a different direction, Chris Klein could have been cast—that is, if the actor could carry a tune. Years ago, Klein's admittedly "terrible" audition tape leaked, and before long, he became a viral sensation.

The wide-eyed American Pie star began his tryout by bantering with the casting director. "You guys had Mandy Moore in here? She is an angel of angels," Klein said in the video. "I don't know if you guys saw American Dreams that her and I did together, where I too sing—hopefully better here than I did there. That was acting. Maybe slight singing. She is just a dream come true—you should hire her on the spot. She's amazing." Appearing nervous, Klein got down to business and told the casting director, "Let's go, shall we? Before I embarrass myself further..."

Photos

Behind the Scenes of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

And then...he embarrassed himself further. Klein's awkward (but spirited!) rendition of ABBA's "Lay All Your Love on Me" was cringeworthy and off-key. A few years later, he admitted to Popcorn's Peter Travers, "It's kind of amazing to wake up one morning and you see an audition that you did two years ago be on YouTube. You think, 'Oh, wow! That was terrible! That was a really horrible thing.' But keep in mind, those things are never meant for the public to see; it should be an avenue for actors to go take chances and give their best and see what comes out."

He also told The Huffington Post, "I took a chance. I can't sing! I don't know why I was in there. But I took a chance! It's a musical—let's see if I can give it a shot. And, you know, the way that they put it out there, it gets taken out of context and all that...It was really a dreadful audition."

Klein got in on the joke in 2010 when he filmed a parody video. "It's kind of a big favor to me, because I had been really, really trying to pitch a good idea to Funny or Die for a long time. I'd been a big fan. Their comedy on that website is so incredibly smart, and I'd been thinking of an idea to pitch them. And right there, that moment, I said, 'Wow!'" he told Travers. "And listen, between you and I, that probably wasn't my worst audition. Hopefully the rest will stay quiet."

Where singing is concerned, Klein realized, "Apparently I'm not cut out for that!"

(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Klein , Movies , Entertainment , LOL , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Ariana Grande Defends Naming a Song After Pete Davidson

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily James

Lily James Channels Cinderella and More Best Dressed Stars

Mj Rodriguez, Pose, Alison Brie, GLOW, Niecy Nash, Claws

Why Pose, Claws and GLOW Are the Best Shows of the Summer

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz Opens Up About His "Two Spirit" Sexuality

Christian Bale, Before and After

Christian Bale Loses All the Weight He Gained to Play Dick Cheney

The Duggars Family Tree

The Duggar Family Tree: A Complete Breakdown of the Ever-Growing Group

Whoopi Goldberg, Jeanine Piro, The View

Whoopi Goldberg and Jeanine Pirro Had an Even Nastier Confrontation After The View

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.