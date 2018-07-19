Jinger Duggar Gives Birth to Baby Girl Named Felicity

And baby makes three!

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Mike Vuolo, welcomed a daughter into the world today, they announced Thursday via their blog.

"God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!" a statement read.

In January, the TLC star and her significant other, who married in November 2016 after dating for nearly five months, revealed on their blog that they were expecting their bundle of joy. "We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord's mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!"