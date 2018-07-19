Jinger Duggar Gives Birth to Baby Girl Named Felicity

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 7:57 PM

And baby makes three!

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Mike Vuolo, welcomed a daughter into the world today, they announced Thursday via their blog

"God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!" a statement read. 

In January, the TLC star and her significant other, who married in November 2016 after dating for nearly five months, revealed on their blog that they were expecting their bundle of joy. "We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord's mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!"

Photos

The Complete Duggar Family Tree

Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar

The Duggar Family

Following their exciting announcement, the parents-to-be continually updated Counting On fans on all things baby, even giving their followers a peek at the baby shower that was hosted by their friends. The two shared that they "were overwhelmed by the kindness and thoughtful generosity of everyone."

The baby shower also gave the couple the opportunity to announce to their closest family and friends that they were expecting a "little lady", who they "could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting."

"We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love."

And Jinger's parents are just as excited to see baby Felicity grow up, "They will be amazing parents and will raise her in the ways of the Lord!"

Congratulations to the happy parents!

