Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Split

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 5:37 PM

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

HEDO / BACKGRID

Are Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham getting back together? The couple, who called it quits after just six months of marriage in May, was just photographed at the airport together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.

"Colton and Jeff got off a flight together at LAX. They were returning from Vancouver where they celebrated Colton's birthday over the weekend," a source tells E! News of the sighting. "Colton is filming Arrow and Jeff was visiting him. It definitely seemed like they had reunited at least for the weekend."

The insider adds that Haynes and Leatham were walking together through the terminal, but seemed to want to avoid paparazzi attention when they spotted photographers.

Colton Haynes Files for Divorce From Jeff Leatham Six Months After Wedding

"Friends say Colton has been struggling greatly with grief since this loss of his mother earlier this year, however Jeff and Colton have remained in touch off and on since their split," another source tells E! News. "Friends say Colton's mother's surprising death put the couple's marriage in turmoil just months after the marriage, leading to Colton to end things."

The insider also shares that Haynes' pals believe he "impulsively ended things with Jeff too soon as a result of his grief and is now considering reconciling."

Shortly after split rumors surfaced this spring, a source confirmed to E! News that the Arrow actor filed for divorce from the floral designer. At the time, a source gave E! News some insight into the couple's relationship. "Through their relationship," the insider said Jeff "pulled Colton away from his friends and Colton really started to lose himself."

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

A month after the couple made their relationship Instagram official, Leatham proposed to Haynes in Los Cabos, Mexico in March 2017 with the help of friends such as Melanie Griffith, Serena Williams and Cher, who all spoke to them via a pre-taped video message.

In May 2017, Haynes proposed back to Leatham, who later shared a selfie of the two wearing matching rings while embracing by a pool.

Guests at the couple's wedding included Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita and Billie Lourd.

