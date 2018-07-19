Hop on Board Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Post-Engagement Road Trip

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are taking their love story all across the country.

Ever since the "Baby" singer popped the question to his supermodel girlfriend in the Bahamas, the Hollywood couple has been celebrating their engagement in multiple parts of the United States.

Earlier this week, the pair was spotted enjoying some time on the West Coast. And no, we're not talking about Hollywood and Los Angeles.

Instead, the duo appeared in Washington where they celebrated Pastor Chelsea Smith's birthday and stopped in Dote Coffee where they ordered milk lattes. "They seemed to be a happy couple," a source shared with E! News. "They looked to be enjoying their Wednesday and time in Bellevue."

In fact, Justin and Hailey have remained by each other's sides as they've explored several neighborhoods.