13 Waterproof Beauty Products Safe for the Beach

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 4:39 PM
We're all for a fresh face moment, don't get us wrong, but a summer beach day is not that day.
Hear us out: It totally depends on why you're going to the beach, who's seeing you on said beach trip and how much you are trying to impress your crew. It's hot, so you don't want to wear a full face of makeup—that's just ridiculous. But there's no reason you can't wear a little something something to perk up your look. The golden rule: just make sure it's waterproof.
Maybe you just want a little mascara or maybe you want the works. Here are 13 picks that will literally have you covered.
BUY IT: MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation, $36
BUY IT: Cargo Swimmables™ Water Resistant Blush, $26
BUY IT: Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara, $23
Article continues below
BUY IT: Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $22
BUY IT: Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Waterproof Brow Color, $21
BUY IT: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder, $34
Article continues below
BUY IT: Stila Cosmetics Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner, $22
BUY IT: Tarte Cosmetics Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer, $30
BUY IT: Laura Geller New York Waterproof Eye Spackle, $23
Article continues below
BUY IT: Laura Geller New York Pout Perfection Waterproof Lip Liner, $18
BUY IT: Smashbox Studio Skin 24-Hour Wear Waterproof Concealer, $25
BUY IT: Tom Ford Waterproof Foundation and Concealer, $87
Article continues below
BUY IT: Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Waterproof, $28
BUY IT: Tarte Clay Pot Waterproof Liner, $21
Summer looks so good on you, girl.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?