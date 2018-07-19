A Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad Crossover Is Finally Happening

It's happening. After years of speculation and comments, it's really happening.

A Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad crossover is on the way. The highly-anticipated announcement was made Thursday afternoon at Better Call Saul's 2018 Comic-Con panel.

It's unclear how the show's respective worlds will collide, but our fingers are crossed that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will somehow play a role. Both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are in San Diego for the star-studded convention, but have yet to comment whether or not they will reprise their Breaking Bad roles in the upcoming fourth season of the prequel series starring Bob Odenkirk.