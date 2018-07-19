Ashley Judd's Lawyer Finds Harvey Weinstein's Attempt to Dismiss Lawsuit "Offensive"

Harvey Weinstein has filed a request to dismiss Ashley Judd's defamation and sexual harassment lawsuit against him, while her attorney calls the arguments made in it "offensive."

The actress, one of the first of more than 70 women to accuse the disgraced producer of sexual misconduct since October, sued the disgraced producer in April, claiming that in 1998, she was in talks with filmmaker Peter Jackson to play one of the major roles in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and that Weinstein "torpedoed" the opportunity by allegedly telling him and his team that she was a nightmare to work with. Her complaint had stated that Weinstein was "retaliating" against her for allegedly "rejecting his sexual demands approximately one year earlier, when he cornered her in a hotel room under the guise of discussing business."

This week, Weinstein's attorneys filed in a California federal court a motion to have the actress' lawsuit dismissed with prejudice. One of Judd's attorneys told E! News in response on Thursday, "Mr. Weinstein's arguments seeking to escape the consequences of his despicable misconduct are not only baseless, they are offensive. We look forward to opposing his flawed motion, moving forward with discovery into his outrageous behavior, and proving to a jury that Mr. Weinstein maliciously damaged Ms. Judd's career because she resisted his sexual advances."

Weinstein has denied claims of nonconsensual sex and denies being involved in the casting of the film. In his motion to dismiss, his lawyers say her "claims are time-barred" and that "her failure to file a timely complaint is due to her own lack of reasonable diligence and not any affirmative misconduct on Weinstein's part."