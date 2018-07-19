Caitlyn Jenner Attends ESPYS With Sophia Hutchins: 5 Things to Know About Her Rumored Girlfriend

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 1:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins, 2018 ESPYS

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner was in her feelings last night.

The gold medalist became emotional when thinking about her first public outing while attending the 2018 ESPYs with rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins. Before heading out to the award show, Jenner told her Instagram followers, "Life is good!" 

And after months of speculation, it appears the former reality star might be ready to make it official with the young model, considering their very public appearance together last night. 

While the couple insists they are simply friends, the two definitely appear to be quite cozy with one another.

From sharing a dog to potentially sharing a home together, we are breaking down everything you need to know about the Olympian's potential new girlfriend.

Photos

Caitlyn Jenner's Squad

The Model Might Be Living With the Olympian:

Rumor has it that Jenner and Hutchins share a home together in the Malibu hills.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the young model has taken multiple photos of herself in a bed that looks very similar to the one Caitlyn has in her bedroom.

Whether they have the same sense in home décor or they truly live together, one thing that is no coincidence is the fact that the pair both share pictures of a house with the same pool and immaculate views of the mountains.

She is a Model:

Sophia and Jenner's daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, also share a common passion for modeling and makeup.

The model frequently shares an inside look at her modeling career on Instagram, and always makes sure to credit her favorite makeup brand: Kylie Cosmetics.

In a clip of her collection of makeup, the 21-year-old boasts, "You could say I have an obsession with @kyliecosmetics palettes and lip products."

The Couple That Golfs Together, Stays Together:

On both of their social media accounts, the star and model can frequently be seen playing a round on the golf course together.

Similar to the Olympian, Sophia is dedicated to perfecting her swing. The 21-year-old proved her devotion to the art of the sport on her Instagram account just last week. "It may be 102 degrees out there, but if you know me, you know I'm working on my golf game," the Pepperdine graduate shared.

Photos

Celebs Support Caitlyn Jenner

They Share a Dog Together:

Considering the amount of time the two spend together, it is no surprise that Sophia has begun to view Jenner's dog, Bertha, as her own.

The pampered pooch likes to join the pair on their morning walks, trips to the beach and especially enjoys a good romp in the mud.

In an adorable photo shared to her Instagram of the pup, the model gushed, "This little monster has my heart."

Caitlyn Inspired Her to Transition:

In an interview with her alma mater's newspaper, the model, who went by Scott at the time of the paper's release, revealed the inspiration behind her decision to transition into a woman. "There were two motivating factors that encouraged him to transition: Watching Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner's interview announcing her own gender transition on ABC's 20/20 and strong support from his family and friends."

The 68-year-old's journey was what "made it so much more real for [him], like normal and successful people do this and people are OK when they do it."

Whether they are dating or not, it is nice to know that Caitlyn has herself such a good friend.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Caitlyn Jenner , Couples , LGBTQ , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lindsey Vonn, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Riskiest Looks at Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Lindsey Vonn, Ronda Rousey and More

Ciara, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Best Dressed at Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Danica Patrick, Ciara and More

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Raised $1.2 Million for Charity and Touched Fans' Hearts on Tour

Chloe Kim, 2018 Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Ashley Judd, Harvey Weinstein

Ashley Judd's Lawyer Finds Harvey Weinstein's Attempt to Dismiss Lawsuit "Offensive"

Chloe Kim, Dodgers

15 Times Chloe Kim Proved She's the Coolest & Most Down to Earth Olympian

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Find Themselves at the Same Party as Tinashe

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.