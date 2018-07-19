McDonald's French Fries Are Free for the Rest of 2018—But There's a Catch

  • By
    &

by Carissa Almendarez | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 1:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
McDonald's Fries

McDonald's

We just came across this news and we are LOVIN' IT.

McDonald's just announced that they'll be offering free French fries every Friday for the rest of 2018! No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. Free Fry Friday is officially a thing through Dec. 30, 2018. 

The fast food giant first came up with the admittedly life-changing idea last week when they gave away medium-sized fries in honor of National French Fry Day, which takes place July 13. 

But of course, nothing is truly free and all that salty goodness comes with a price.

Photos

Celebrities Eating Pizza

To snag your free fries, McDonald's requires that you download their app and make a minimum purchase of $1. 

Haven't satisfied your McD's fix just yet? Free Fry Friday is just one of their recent marketing ploys put in action to spice (or salt?) things up. Today, McDonald's released their '90s inspired #McDeliveryDay collection in collaboration with Uber Eats. 

Seems like there is continuously more and more McDonald's to go around! 

And oh yeah, R.I.P. to our summer diet. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fast Food , Food , Viral , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lindsey Vonn, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Riskiest Looks at Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Lindsey Vonn, Ronda Rousey and More

Ciara, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Best Dressed at Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Danica Patrick, Ciara and More

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Raised $1.2 Million for Charity and Touched Fans' Hearts on Tour

Chloe Kim, 2018 Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Ashley Judd, Harvey Weinstein

Ashley Judd's Lawyer Finds Harvey Weinstein's Attempt to Dismiss Lawsuit "Offensive"

Chloe Kim, Dodgers

15 Times Chloe Kim Proved She's the Coolest & Most Down to Earth Olympian

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Find Themselves at the Same Party as Tinashe

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.