Descendants 3 Stars Get Emotional on the Final Day of Filming

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 12:41 PM

Descendants 3

It's a bittersweet time for the cast of Descendants 3.

As production on the Disney Channel movie wrapped up this week in Vancouver, stars Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson shared pictures from the cast's emotional last moments together.

"Dear world, Today is a wrap on Descendants 3. There will never (ever) be enough words. From the very bottom of my heart, THANK YOU," Carson wrote to her Instagram followers on Wednesday alongside a photo with co-stars Cameron, Booboo Stewart and Cameron Boyce. "We will forever and always be your Evie, Mal, Jay and Carlos. I love you Chlo, Cam and Boo. Forever and always, Your Sof."

On Wednesday night, the foursome and the movie's director, Kenny Ortega, enjoyed one last dinner together.

"Dinner with my Isle Kids on our final night in BC," he captioned the group photo. "They each own a piece of my heart."

Earlier this week, Cameron took to Instagram to share a photo of the cast putting their hands together. In the social media snap, you can also see her diary entry, which reads, "Today is the last day of Descendants."

While this week was definitely emotional for the cast, they also enjoyed some fun times together before leaving Vancouver. Cameron posted video to Instagram of the movie squad doing some "family grocery shopping" together earlier this week.

Descendants 3 is set to premiere next summer, but you can get a first look at the movie right now, right HERE.

