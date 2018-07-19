Jennifer Garner's Striped Denim Is a Colorful Twist on a Wardrobe Staple

Jennifer Garner's subtle twist to an everyday look is so refreshing.

Out and about, the Love, Simon actress was photographed wearing a white top, denim pants, leather sandals and sunglasses—a seemingly classic look. However, as the star walked, we noticed a fresh detail in her ensemble: colorful stripes. Her soft denim with a frayed hem features stripes on the outer sides of her pants that pop against the white and blue hues. Paired with her orange sandals, the bottoms transform her everyday look into a standout style.

Good news: Side-striped denim is a big trend. Other celebs like Gigi Hadid have rocked the style, and retailers are fully stocked with new colorful twist on classic jeans.

Ready to add a twist to your everyday style? Shop her style below!

H&M

Girlfriend Regular Jeans, $23

Abercrombie & Fitch

High Rise Mom Jean, Now $44

Nasty Gal

You're Absolutely Stripe High-Waisted Jeans, $60

Express

High Waisted Striped Stretch Ankle Jean Leggings, $88

Topshop

MOTO Orange Side Stripe Jamie Jeans, $90

Lee Jeans

Vintage Modern With a Kick Crop Flare, $98

BLANKNYC

Now or Never Jean, $98

Parker Smith

Ava Skinny in Brando, $179

True Religion

Halle Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jean, $229

