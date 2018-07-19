Tiffany Haddish Is Determined to Repay Kevin Hart's $300 Life-Changing Loan

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 12:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Sorry Kevin Hart, but you're going to get your money back somehow, someway.

As many fans know, the Hollywood actor helped change Tiffany Haddish's life when she was first starting out in the industry.

When working on a sketch comedy show together, Kevin realized his co-worker was living out of her car. Without any hesitation, he loaned her $300 to find a place to stay for the week.

The gesture proved to be priceless as Tiffany found huge success in and around Hollywood. Today, there's just one problem: Kevin won't accept the money back.

"I love my sister @tiffanyhaddish ....She has been trying to pay me back for years & I refused to take the money so she ambushed me on set and made it rain on me....What she doesn't know is that I put the money back in one of her wig caps that she wasn't wearing later that day!!!! I'm dead serious," he wrote on Instagram. "Check your wig cap @tiffanyhaddish ....I love u and I will never take from you. You being my Co-Star in my movie Night School was more than enough. Love u with ur funky ass!!!! #NightSchool #HittingTheatersEverywhereSept28th."

Photos

Tiffany Haddish's Career Firsts

If at first you don't succeed, try again. Right Tiffany?

"Ok so @kevinhart4real I see your post and I checked my back pack, and right there in my bag is the money I gave you, in a wig cap at that. I see you," she wrote on social media. "Thank You very much. But You getting this money back. I am paying you back! I pay all my loans off. That is something you and my Grandma taught me 'never owe nobody money' #nightschool #payback #sheready."

In other words, we haven't heard the end of this hilarious story.

Back in December, Tiffany appeared on The View and revealed why she considers Kevin her "comedy angel."

"One day, I'm rolling up in my G.O. Metro and I've got all my stuff in there and he sees it and he's like, 'Yo! What's going on' and I'm like I'm in between houses right now. Leave me alone," she recalled. "He pulled me to the side and talked to me and he's like, 'Why are you living in your car?' And I just told him what was up."

The actor gave her $300 to find a place to live for the week and asked her to create a list of goals she hopes to achieve and "start tackling those goals."

"I got me an hourly spot, took a shower, rolled out a list and started tackling them," Tiffany recalled to Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and the co-hosts. "And here I am today."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tiffany Haddish , Kevin Hart , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Descendants 3

Descendants 3 Stars Get Emotional on the Final Day of Filming

The Brady Bunch, Home

Brady Bunch House Is Now for Sale for $1.85 Million

ESC: Dare to Wear, Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner's Striped Denim Is a Colorful Twist on a Wardrobe Staple

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Shut Down Split Rumors With New Video

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Everything We Know About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Wedding

Caitlyn Jenner Attends ESPYS With Rumoured GF Sophia Hutchins

Carly Pearce, Michael Ray

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Are Dating and Country Music Is Freaking Out

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.