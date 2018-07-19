Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Are Dating and Country Music Is Freaking Out

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 10:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Carly Pearce, Michael Ray

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CRS

It's time to kiss a little more and speculate a little less.

Country music stars Carly Pearce and Michael Ray seemingly confirmed their romantic relationship Wednesday night with a cozy Instagram photo.

"And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything," Carly wrote on social media with the heart emoji.

Michael added, "One random night over old classic country music at @thenashvillepalace changed everything...."

Soon after the couple posted, many famous faces in country music couldn't help but express their excitement at the news. "Oh, we public now. YAS BABY!" Maren Morris shared in the comments section. Raelynn added, "Yes yes ALL THE YES."

Photos

Meet the Next Generation of Country Music Couples

Chris Lane, Shay Mooney, Luke Combs, Jana Kramer, Morgan Evans, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell would also write positive messages in the comments section. Hey, we warned you that the country music community is pumped.

Romance rumors first sparked earlier this week after Michael posted a photo of himself looking in the mirror. Carly was quick to comment with the fire emoji  before the "Get to You" singer hinted at a possible date.

"@carlypearce hey gurl you into fox's? Or 30 year olds that can get that 50+ 10% off at a Golden Corral? Cause if you are…" he wrote in the comments section. Carly added, "@michaelraymusic steakhouses are the way to my heart."

The romance comes as Carly continues traveling the country with Rascal Flatts. In addition, the "Every Little Thing" singer will perform with Luke Bryan on select dates of his What Makes You Country Tour.

As for Michael, he also has a busy summer as he travels the country to perform his biggest hits including "Think a Little Less" and "Kiss You in the Morning."

Happy dating, you two!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Music , Couples , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ciara, Level Up

Ciara Charts Her Comeback With "Level Up" Music Video

Ultimate Pop Divas Tournament

Ultimate Pop Diva Tournament: Vote for Which of the Final Four Ladies Is Your All-Time Favorite Singer

Katy Perry, Vogue Australia August 2018, cover

Katy Perry Suffered From "Situational Depression" Due to Widely Panned Witness Album

Selena Gomez Is Winning in Film, TV, Music & Fashion

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen

The Making of a Pop Star: How One Man Created Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Careers Out of Scratch

Louis Tomlinson Returns to "The X Factor" UK as a Judge

Cardi B Leads 2018 MTV VMA Nominations

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.