Olympic Figure Skater Denis Ten Dead at 25 After Fatal Stabbing

Thu., Jul. 19, 2018

Denis Ten

Tannen Maury/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

The figure skating world is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Olympic medalist Denis Ten passed away after reportedly being stabbed in Kazakhstan. He was 25.

"The International Skating Union is deeply saddened by the news from media in Kazakhstan announcing the passing of Figure Skater Denis Ten," the organization wrote on Twitter. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis' family, friends and fans across the world."

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach added, "Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport. A warm personality and a charming man. Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age."

According to a report from RT.com, Denis got into a heated argument with two men who were allegedly trying to steal the mirrors off of his car. A physical altercation followed where the Olympic athlete was reportedly stabbed.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Denis won the bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Because of his win, he became the first figure skater from Kazakhstan to medal at the Olympic Winter Games. After battling through injuries, he was able to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang where he finished 27th.

Soon after the news was revealed, several athletes expressed their condolences on social media.

"My skating friend, @Tenis_Den, passed away today. He was so kind to everyone and a huge inspiration to me and so many other people," Adam Rippon shared on Twitter. "Murdered in the streets of Kazakhstan. Denis, thank you for showing us how to be a champion. Your time with us was way too short. Love you forever."

Johnny Weir wrote, "Completely devastated by the passing of Denis Ten. He was as bright and kind as he was talented. This is such an incredible loss and tragedy. My heart is with his family and loved ones."

And hours after attending the 2018 ESPYS, Mirai Nagasu shared on Twitter, "The news of @Tenis_Den ‘s murder hits especially hard for me since I used to train with him. His commitment to his training was something I always admired. It's hard to believe he is no longer with us and that he'll no longer be able to share his talents with us." 

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Denis' family during this difficult time.

 

