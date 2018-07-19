Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and More A-Listers Who Turned Down Brokeback Mountain

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger starring in Brokeback Mountain, but that was almost the case.

After the release of the 2005 movie, which followed the secret love story of Jack Twist (Gyllenhaal) and Ennis Del Mar (Ledger), it went on to earn eight Oscar nominations and three Academy Award wins. One of those wins was for Best Director, awarded to Ang Lee. But before Lee sat in the director's chair on the film, there were other candidates up for the role.

One of those candidates was director Gus Van Sant, who is now sharing how different the cast of the movie might've been.