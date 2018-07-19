Dominic Cooper Reflects on Working With Ex Amanda Seyfried on Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Dominic Cooper was prepared for a "delicate" situation—working with his ex, Amanda Seyfried, on Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The two met on the set of the first Mamma Mia! in 2007, playing an engaged couple, and dated until 2011. They reprise their roles as Sophie and Sky, now married, in the sequel.

Cooper told Attitude magazine in an interview published in its August 2018 issue and online on Thursday that he is still close friends with Seyfried. and that it was "nice to spend time" with her again.

"She's a friend," he said. "It was always going to be OK. You just have to be delicate with those situations."

Seyfried married Thomas Sadoski in March 2017 and gave birth to their first child, a daughter, weeks later.

"She's married now and has a beautiful child," Cooper told Attitude. "We knew we were going to be working together [again] on a set, going back to a part which was certainly going to remind us of 10 years earlier, but I know her family, I know her mum, who was there a lot."

"It was a pleasant atmosphere," he added. "It was really interesting to see how different our lives are after 10 years. It is a long time and it was nice to spend time [with her]."

Cooper had told The London Times last year, before production on Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again began, "I think it will be fine working with Amanda again. I haven't spoken to her for a while, but we always remained friends. Though it'll be odd, gazing into each other's eyes and singing an ABBA song."

Cooper later said on ITV's Lorraine it was "lovely" to film the movie with Seyfried, as they had "stayed in contact." 

"We split about three years after the movie came out and after we split we became really close friends," Seyfried said in comments posted by The Mirror this week. "The last time I'd seen him was when I hung out with him on my 30th birthday. It wasn't weird seeing him again."

She also said she thinks her husband thought that Cooper is still in love with her, adding, "I'd rather he be jealous than completely fine with it. He's been great. He's very supportive and he loves this movie, and [he and Dominic] got along absolutely fine when we were shooting."

