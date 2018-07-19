5 Things to Know About Ice Hockey's Groundbreaking Twin Sisters: Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux

They may share one last name, but twin sisters Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson are forging double the sports legacy.

These siblings were among the standout stars at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, but as any athlete or sports fan well knows, greatness doesn't begin at the Olympics.

This ice hockey duo has been perfecting their game since before they were teenagers. Now, with three Olympic games under their belts, the Lamoureuxs are dominating the ice.

The athletes were honored along with the rest of the USA Women's Hockey team at the 2018 ESPYS with the"Best Game" Award for their victory over Canada at this year's games and bringing home the gold for the first time in 20 years. The team was also nominated for "Best Team" and "Best Olympic Moment" at the ceremony for that history-making win.

Here are five things you need to know about these star sisters—including how they played a crucial role in the team's milestone win: