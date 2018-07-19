Jennifer Lopez Channels Maid in Manhattan in Second Act Trailer

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 7:36 AM
Jennifer Lopez returns to the comedy genre with the new film Second Act. Cue the hijinks!
The actress and singer plays Maya, a 40-year-old woman working retail who wishes she "lived in a world where street smarts equals book smarts" and gets her wish when a friend helps her create a polished fake resume that lands her a job as a Manhattan executive...plus a posh new wardrobe and even an apartment.
To maintain the ruse, she must also enlist the help of her friends and brush up on her foreign language skills. Of course, much awkwardness occurs.
The film brings to mind Lopez's title role in Maid in Manhattan, as well as movies such as Working Girl and Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead.
STX Entertainment
STX Entertainment
STX Entertainment
STX Entertainment
Second Act also stars Lopez's bestie Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Milo Ventimiglia, Freddie Stroma, Annaleigh Ashford, Dan Bucatinsky, Treat Williams and Larry Miller.
Second Act is set for release on November 21.
What Went Wrong? The Real Housewives of New York City's Carole Radziwill Tries to Figure Out Bethenny Frankel Friendship
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?