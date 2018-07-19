Diane von Furstenberg Says Viagra Is the "Worst Thing" to Happen to Women in 15 Years

Von Furstenberg started growing her fashion empire from an early age, noting that she launched the wrap dress in 1974 when she was in her late 20s. Even though the designer didn't need to work after she wed her first husband, Prince Egon von Furstenberg, she saw value in financial independence.

"Your first independence is your financial independence," she told the newspaper. "That is why I tell every woman that they should absolutely work and have an identity outside the home. Otherwise it is terrible."

While she said her first husband was "extremely supportive about me working as an idea," she suggested this fizzled as she became more successful. The two divorced and she later married Barry Diller.

"We have an amazing relationship," she said in regards to her current husband. "I have known him for 44 years. He was my lover, then my friend, then my husband. Barry loves me to be successful. But...I have always talked about the idea of a woman in charge. So for International Women's Day I printed some T-shirts that said ‘Woman in charge'. And he doesn't like it when I wear that T-shirt. Which is weird, because it's not at all him."

According to The Times UK, she still wears the shirt anyway.

In fact, von Furstenberg said the "feminist aspect" of the brand is one of the reasons people have an "emotional attachment" to it.