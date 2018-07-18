Danica Patrick’s Best 2018 ESPYs Hosting Moments

Danica Patrick hit a home run when she hosted this year's ESPYs.

The former race car driver is the first female to host the ESPN award show and much was expected of the NASCAR star, but she proved she has the chops to kick it with the big guys.

Throughout the show, the 36-year-old honored the countless women who have dominated the world of sports. From Serena Williams to Mikaela Shiffrin, there were plenty of moments acknowledging the female athletes and their accomplishments.

Not to forget the funny jokes that Danica effortlessly delivered. She even managed to get in a dig at Fergie's now-infamous rendition of the national anthem.

Check out all of Danica's most jaw dropping and hilarious moments: