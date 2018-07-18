8 Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 ESPYS

The 2018 ESPYS was jam-packed with must-see moments, but now we're bringing you the details on everything you might've missed!

E! News was there on the red carpet and inside the ceremony at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater on Wednesday evening, witnessing all the action you didn't get to see on TV. Want to know what your favorite athletes were up to during the award show? We've got you covered!

So, while you sit back, relax and enjoy the award show, take a look at all of the exclusive scoop below!