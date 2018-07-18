Ciara and Russell Wilson Dazzle on the 2018 ESPYs Red Carpet

Ciara and Russell Wilson are doing date night in style.

All eyes were on the A-list couple when they made their way down the red carpet at the 2018 ESPYs.

The singer wore a stunning one-sleeved, yellow gown with a thigh-high slit for the star studded event. Escorting the songstress was her athlete husband who wore a navy blue and black ensemble and accessorized with gold jewelry to compliment his wife's bright dress.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is looking his finest since he will be one of the many athletes presenting at the award show.