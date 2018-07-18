Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Make Red Carpet Debut at 2018 ESPYS

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers, 2018 ESPYs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Where else would Danica Patrickand Aaron Rodgers walk their first red carpet as a couple?! 

Moments before the professional race car driver was set to assume her hosting duties at tonight's 2018 ESPYS, she arrived to the Microsoft Theater with a very special someone by her side. 

The Green Bay Packers quarterback let his girlfriend of several months steal the spotlight in a black velvet mini-dress, which she accessorized with a pair of strappy black heels and a sleek updo. Rodgers also dressed to the nines for the annual award ceremony in a classic tuxedo. 

Wednesday evening's outing marked the first official appearance Danica and Aaron have made since confirming their romance in January. 

Photos

ESPYS 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

In fact, the 2012 ESPYS is where the lovebirds met for the first time! And while both Danica and Aaron attended the event with former significant others (Ricky Stenhouse and Olivia Munn, respectively), there's no denying that fate brought these two back together. 

Danica reminisced about their meet-cute during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show, sharing, "We both remember meeting each other, it was quick. But I got his email address and I remember thinking to myself back then, 'Oh...not a phone number, just an email address.' Whatever."

"We kept in touch just a little bit, there were some years I don't think we talked to each other and then some, every now and again—but it wasn't until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers. We referred to each other as 'Chicago' and 'Green Bay.' It was very cute. Like the Capulets and the Montagues, you know," she continued. 

Good luck to Danica! We can't wait to see you shine onstage. 

The 2018 ESPYS will air live on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. EST. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Danica Patrick , Aaron Rodgers , Couples , 2018 ESPY Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Russell Wilson, Ciara, 2018 ESPYs

Best Dressed Stars at ESPY Awards 2018: Ciara, Chloe Kim and More

ESC: G-Eazy, 2018 ESPYs

Riskiest Looks at ESPY Awards 2018: G-Eazy, Lolo Jones and More

Danica Patrick, 2016 ESPY Awards

ESPYS 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Adam Rippon, 2018 ESPYs

ESPYS 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

"RHONY" Star Dorinda Medley Talks Fallout With Luann & Sonja

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

Kate Upton Debuts Growing Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Heidi Klum Reveals the Drugstore Beauty Product She Uses

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.