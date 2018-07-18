Riskiest Looks at ESPY Awards 2018: G-Eazy, Lolo Jones and More

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 4:52 PM

G-Eazy, 2018 ESPYs

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Based on the ESPY Awards 2018 red carpet, fashion is also a competitive sport.

Celebs are not playing games with their style. Since we don't see many of these sports stars outside of their workout gear, for many, this red carpet provides a unique opportunity to demonstrate their personal style. They have one shot to get it right and athletes like Lolo Jones and Alex Morgan took full advantage.

Hollywood stars also showed up to show out. Case in point: G-Eazy. The rapper revealed his new blond hair and a different style of suiting at tonight's ceremony. 

Photos

ESPY 2018 Awards: Riskiest Looks on the Red Carpet

Check out the stars that took a major risk with the ESPY Awards look above!

TAGS/ 2018 ESPY Awards , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Red Carpet , Apple News
