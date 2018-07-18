Stormi Webster Is a Mini Fashionista in Kylie Jenner's Adorable New Photo

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 3:04 PM
Burberry baby!
Kylie Jenner shared an adorable photo of her baby girl Stormi Wesbter on Instagram Wednesday. In the picture, Kylie can be seen holding her daughter, who is dressed up in a Burberry outfit. This photo comes one month after Kylie deleted all photos of Stormi's face on Instagram, announcing that she's "not sharing photos of my girl right now." In the new social media snap, Stormi's face is strategically turned away from the camera.
Back in February, Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child together, and in just two weeks, the couple's daughter will turn six months old.
BACKGRID
Kylie and Travis recently opened up about baby Stormi during a Q&A video with GQ. When asked about nicknames for their daughter, the couple revealed they call their baby girl "StormStorm," as well as "Burrito" and "Peanut."
As for who came up with the name Stormi, Travis made it very clear, it was him.
Also during the video, Kylie talked about the early days of their relationship and her first impression of the "Antidote" rapper. "We always knew each other. Like, we were hanging around each other. I mean, we just had mutual friends—that's what it was," Kylie shared. "But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn't like me."
