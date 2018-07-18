Prince George Honored With Commemorative Coin for His Fifth Birthday

Prince George's fifth birthday is just around the corner, and the little prince is being honored with his very own £5 coin.

On Wednesday, The Royal Mint unveiled a commemorative coin issued for the celebration of the young royal's big day.

"The birth of Prince George altered the course of history in the United Kingdom, and we are pleased to be marking the fifth birthday of our future king," says Nicola Howell, director of consumer business at The Royal Mint.

The coin features the legend of St. George and the Dragon on one side and the portrait of George's great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the other.