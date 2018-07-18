Wendy Williams Doesn't Understand Her Emmy Snubs: "Who's a Better Talk Show Host?!"

Wendy Williams always says it like she means it.

It's no secret that The Wendy Williams Show has found huge success in daytime television thanks to her no-filter "Hot Topics" segments, celebrity interviews and "Ask Wendy" answers.

But according to some, she's not worthy enough of a Daytime Emmy Award. So how does the host feel about the snubs?

"Who's a better talk show host?!" she asked in a new interview with ELLE.com. "Don't have one! Don't have one! Will probably never get one. But it's okay. You know why? Because I've got the power of the people."

Wendy continued, "This show is exactly what I would be watching if I wasn't doing it. There's nothing out there forced."