Jeff Goldblum Gets Shirtless Statue Erected in London and Tourists Are Mesmerized

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 9:34 AM
Well, there it is. When you least expect it, life finds a way to reward us with more Jeff Goldblum.
More than two decades before Chris Pratt both trained and battled dinosaurs on the big screen, Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm mesmerized and perplexed viewers with a now-memed-to-death shirtless scene in the original Jurassic Park film. The European telecommunications company Now TV recently had a 25-foot-long statue replica of the character in all his shirtless glory erected in Potters Fields in front of London's Tower Bridge.
Scores of tourists and locals have flocked to the area to take photos of the glorious art masterpiece, with some sitting in deck chairs in front of it, enjoying the view of Goldblum.
The statue weighs about 330 pounds and was commissioned in honor of the 25th anniversary of the U.K. release of the 1993 movie, which spawned a whole trilogy and the Jurassic World film series, which includes the recently released movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
John Phillips/Getty Images
John Phillips/Getty Images
Universal Pictures
In the scene in question, Goldblum's character lies in recovery, sweaty with his black shirt opened to reveal his chest, after breaking his leg in a Tyrannosaurus Rex attack.
"It's supposed to be Costa Rica, right? So things are hot and I'm sure I'm in some sort of fever. So all the logic is that we gotta get some of these wet clothes off immediately," Goldblum, 65, told Yahoo! Entertainment earlier this year. "As I remember, I don't think anybody fought me on that."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?