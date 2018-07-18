Harry Styles Helps a Fan Come Out to Her Mom During His Concert

Harry Styles helped a fan come out to her mom in one unforgettable way.

Last week, a fan named Grace attended one of the singer's final shows on his first headlining tour and brought along a sign that ended up catching his eye in a big way.

"I'm gonna come out to my parents because of you!!!" the sign read. According to videos shared by Grace on social media, the star spotted the sign and read it out loud before asking where her mom was and what her name is. Grace's mother, Tina, was in a hotel nearby.

After asking the audience to quiet down, the singer screamed, "Tina—she's gay!"

When Grace got back to the hotel after the show, she shared the video with her mama. "SHE IS OVERJOYED AND SAYS THAT 'YES I DO LOVE YOU AND YOU CAN BE WHOEVER YOU WANT TO BE,'" Grace tweeted with a photo of her mom smiling and holding a thumb up. "SHE WANTS TO THANK HARRY FOR HELPING ME COME OUT and she has decided to come to LA Night 1 with me."