Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan a "Pathological Liar" on Instagram

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 7:35 AM

Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton just threw a flame in her decade-long feud with Lindsay Lohan

Things seemed to have mellowed out for these famous frenemies until the heiress-turned-DJ brought their tumultuous history back to the surface with a single Instagram comment. 

A Paris fan account on Instagram shared a montage of paparazzi videos of Lohan in the 2000s. The first clip is a famous one from November 2006, in which she alleged her foe had hit her in the arm with a drink at a friend's house the night before. Then, in the second section of footage, she backtracked on the claim and denied that the fellow star had hurt her after Paris urged her to tell the photographers the truth. This was taken, of course, on the infamous night the two were photographed in a car with Britney Spears. 

 

Paris Hilton vs. Lindsay Lohan: How They Went From Frenemies to Enemies in 11 Years

Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton

"Paris is my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She's a nice person...she never did that. She's a good girl," Lindsay told photographers as she ducked into the car with Hilton behind the wheel. 

A third video shows Lohan calling her "a c--t" and shortly after saying she never said that. 

It seems the engaged mogul came across the video on her feed because she left a comment. "#PathologicalLiar," she wrote. 

While the comment has conjured up old memories of their ceaseless drama, it doesn't seem to have reached Lohan just yet as she's been busy promoting her new beach club in Mykonos. If she has seen it, well, she hasn't said anything back just yet. 

If you're a bit hazy on their history, check out E!'s recap here

