David Spade Recalls Awkwardly Introducing His Mom to Selena Gomez

Even stars get embarrassed by their moms—just ask David Spade.

The actor recalled his mom's awkward encounter with Selena Gomez on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Both Spade and Gomez do voiceovers for the animated film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. So when it came time for the premiere, Spade decided to invite his family members, including his mother, his daughter Harper and his niece Bee—the daughter of the late Kate Spade.

Of course, all of his guests wanted to meet the "Bad Liar" singer.

"She's a huge star," Spade told Jimmy Fallon. "They're sort of bored with me."

Spade managed to find Gomez and asked if she'd be willing to meet his family. After giving the girls a few hugs, Gomez greeted Spade's mother. However, his mom didn't exactly make the best first impression.

"My mom goes ‘lupus!'" Spade recalled, noting that both she and Gomez have the autoimmune disease.